Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $1.35 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,543 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 12.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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