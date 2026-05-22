Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $1.60 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,430 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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