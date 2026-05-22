Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $3.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,227 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 673 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 587.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,168 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $111,201,000 after acquiring an additional 276,150 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,018 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $313.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $327.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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