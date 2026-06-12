Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP is Private Management Group Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,204 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,774 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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