Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stake Raised by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,945 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.57.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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