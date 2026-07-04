Keybank National Association OH Buys 36,643 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,682 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here