Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,061 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,314 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 37,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney has shelved plans to spin off ESPN and will keep the sports network inside the company, positioning sports as a core part of its streaming strategy — a move that can support long-term subscriber engagement and ad revenue. Disney (DIS) Axes ESPN Spin-Off Plan, Positions Sports at Core of Streaming Future

Disney has shelved plans to spin off ESPN and will keep the sports network inside the company, positioning sports as a core part of its streaming strategy — a move that can support long-term subscriber engagement and ad revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Disney slightly (from $7.32 to $7.31) — a marginal revision that is unlikely to materially change consensus estimates or near-term valuation on its own.

Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Disney slightly (from $7.32 to $7.31) — a marginal revision that is unlikely to materially change consensus estimates or near-term valuation on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is reorganizing streaming/data teams after the imminent departure of a senior streaming executive; such adjustments can cause short-term disruption but are routine as the company refines its streaming execution. Disney is shaking up its streaming data teams as a top exec leaves. Read the memo.

Disney is reorganizing streaming/data teams after the imminent departure of a senior streaming executive; such adjustments can cause short-term disruption but are routine as the company refines its streaming execution. Negative Sentiment: The FCC has initiated an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses tied to a probe of Disney’s DEI practices — a regulatory escalation that raises legal and operational risk for Disney’s broadcast operations and could draw prolonged scrutiny. FCC begins review of Disney broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule

The FCC has initiated an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses tied to a probe of Disney’s DEI practices — a regulatory escalation that raises legal and operational risk for Disney’s broadcast operations and could draw prolonged scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Political backlash over a Jimmy Kimmel monologue — including calls from President Trump for ABC to fire the host — has amplified regulatory and reputational pressure on Disney and appears to be the proximate driver behind heightened FCC attention. This controversy increases short-term headline risk and investor uncertainty. Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel's immediate firing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here