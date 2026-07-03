Keybank National Association OH Has $186.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 80,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $186,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after buying an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $159,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5%

BAC stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $416.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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