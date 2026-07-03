Keybank National Association OH Has $39.06 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $426.01 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $428.43 and its 200-day moving average is $480.00. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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