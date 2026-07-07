Keybank National Association OH Has $525.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $525,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.22. 785,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,932. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $911.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average of $309.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Benzinga/The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Reuters

Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Yahoo Finance/Investing.com

JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Reuters

The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.

JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. American Banking News

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan wants to fight stablecoin yield rules in the proposed CLARITY Act, underscoring ongoing regulatory and policy risk in digital assets. Motley Fool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $342.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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