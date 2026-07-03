Keybank National Association OH Purchases 14,381 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,662,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,067,000 after acquiring an additional 965,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $965,446,000 after acquiring an additional 954,907 shares during the last quarter. Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $97,905,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,711,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 777,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE DUK opened at $129.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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