Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,389 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 26,428 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.88 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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