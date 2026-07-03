Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,985 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $540.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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