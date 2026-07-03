Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $12,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

UNH stock opened at $424.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $391.45 and its 200 day moving average is $335.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $430.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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