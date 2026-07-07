Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 39,975 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Broadcom were worth $518,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.52 on Tuesday, hitting $364.38. 3,510,409 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,287,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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