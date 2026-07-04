Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,316 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $364.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $575.77. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.96.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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