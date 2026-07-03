Keybank National Association OH Sells 155,023 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 155,023 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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