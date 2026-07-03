Keybank National Association OH Sells 465,812 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 465,812 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 1.02% of Cameco worth $482,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,653,639,000 after acquiring an additional 258,193 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,545,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,240,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,089,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,292,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $575,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,333 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $455,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Cameco Closes Deal to Increase Ownership in Cigar Lake Mine

Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. RBC Capital Increased its Price Target on Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. TimesSquare Mid Cap Growth Strategy Bets on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), a Uranium Supplier

Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cameco temporarily suspended operations at its Cigar Lake mine after problems at Orano’s McClean Lake mill disrupted ore processing. That creates a near-term production headwind and is likely the most important reason the stock is trading lower today. Cigar Lake Operation Update

Cameco Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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