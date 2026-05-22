Keystone Financial Group Sells 5,843 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure.

AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI ecosystem to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Article Title

AMD said it will invest to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Article Title

Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves.

Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves. Negative Sentiment: AMD also got pulled lower in some broader chip-trade weakness after Nvidia’s earnings-related volatility, showing the stock can move with the semiconductor group rather than on AMD-specific news alone. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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