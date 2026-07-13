Kforce Inc. $KFRC Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Free Report) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,552 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Kforce worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,564 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 499,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 198,447 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 144.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 243,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,177 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kforce

Kforce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.Kforce's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Kforce's payout ratio is 80.81%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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