Kidder Stephen W Sells 6,282 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.4% of Kidder Stephen W's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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