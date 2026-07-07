Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Up 0.2%

RTX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 840,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,853. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.98 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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