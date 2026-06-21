Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,828 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,203 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $45,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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