Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kimberly-Clark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.6%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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