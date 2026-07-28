Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,987 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $61,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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