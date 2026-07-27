Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862,006 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 626,572 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.1% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $95,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

KMI stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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