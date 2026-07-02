Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,306 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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