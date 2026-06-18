Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,721 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 1,157,845 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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