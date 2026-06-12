Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,113 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 70,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.38 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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