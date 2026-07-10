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Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Kinder Morgan logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its Kinder Morgan stake by 3.8% in the first quarter, selling 178,013 shares and ending with 4.46 million shares worth about $149.6 million.
  • Kinder Morgan reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.48 beating estimates by $0.10 and revenue of $4.83 billion topping expectations while rising 13.8% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.7%, even as several insiders and some analysts maintained a mixed but mostly cautious outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462,278 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 178,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $149,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KMI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $742,855 in the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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