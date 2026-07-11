Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,363 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 95,363 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,887,386 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,433,345,000 after acquiring an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,120,345 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,133,463,000 after purchasing an additional 707,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,146,959 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $820,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $518,656,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company's stock worth $261,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,749,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,050. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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