Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,828 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $300.05 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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