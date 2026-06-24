Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $51.54 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,197 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 9.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.20% of MasTec worth $51,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,809 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the construction company's stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $389.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $383.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.90. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here