K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $461.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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