K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,990 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Visa were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $361.31 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.74. The company has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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