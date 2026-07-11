KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,360 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after selling 165,027 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6,364.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zephirin Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7%

HAL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 6,603,881 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $43.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $889,282.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,330,382.80. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

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