KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,497,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,779,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,676 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,080 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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