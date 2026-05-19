Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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