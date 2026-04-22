KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 50,900 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Welltower were worth $54,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,452,102,000 after acquiring an additional 367,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,106,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,622,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $206.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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