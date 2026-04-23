KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,280 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.15% of Reliance worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Reliance reported EPS of $5.16 vs. consensus ~$4.63 and revenue of $4.03B (vs. ~$3.89B); revenue rose ~15% year‑over‑year, underpinning the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat — Reliance reported EPS of $5.16 vs. consensus ~$4.63 and revenue of $4.03B (vs. ~$3.89B); revenue rose ~15% year‑over‑year, underpinning the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stronger demand/pricing helped results — coverage notes steel demand and better pricing lifted margins and results, supporting investor sentiment. Read More.

Stronger demand/pricing helped results — coverage notes steel demand and better pricing lifted margins and results, supporting investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised near‑term guidance — company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $5.150–$5.350, above the ~$5.00 consensus, giving analysts a reason to re-rate estimates. Read More.

Raised near‑term guidance — company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $5.150–$5.350, above the ~$5.00 consensus, giving analysts a reason to re-rate estimates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company release & financials — full press release with additional metrics (net margin ~5.17%, ROE ~10.45%) and the formal 1Q filing are available for review. Read More.

Company release & financials — full press release with additional metrics (net margin ~5.17%, ROE ~10.45%) and the formal 1Q filing are available for review. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume backdrop — trading volume was materially above average and the stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can amplify intraday moves. Read More.

Technical/volume backdrop — trading volume was materially above average and the stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can amplify intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Watch for media confusion — some headlines in the feed refer to Reliance Power or unrelated Jio offers (different companies) — these items do not pertain to NYSE:RS but can create headline noise. Read More.

Reliance Stock Up 4.3%

Reliance stock opened at $350.60 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $365.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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