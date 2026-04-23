KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $29.10 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,877 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.13% of Edison International worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.5%

EIX opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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