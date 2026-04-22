KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $46.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $46,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here