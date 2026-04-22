KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $132,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus raised its AMD price target to $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger Wall Street conviction in AMD’s AI-driven revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More.

Benzinga reports shares are surging as AI compute demand continues to outpace supply; analysts are pointing to robust server GPU/CPU demand and the upcoming May 5 earnings as a catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries position AMD as an AI infrastructure beneficiary and a “second chance” for investors who missed Nvidia’s run, highlighting product competitiveness in datacenter AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More.

Analyst and market pieces (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Zacks) reiterate multi-quarter growth expectations and $300+ price targets, supporting momentum into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More.

Zacks and other screeners flag AMD as a strong growth/trending stock — useful framing but not a near-term catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More.

Market-forecast pieces (FXEmpire, Yahoo roundups) note broader chip-sector recovery could lift AMD alongside peers; macro/sector moves may matter more than company-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade piece warns of near-term risk and advises caution — valuation (PE >100) and stretched technicals are cited as reasons to avoid chasing the rally. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $287.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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