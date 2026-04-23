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KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 3,960 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in Teledyne by 8.4%, selling 3,960 shares and ending the quarter with 43,280 shares (about 0.09% of the company) valued at $22.1M.
  • Teledyne beat Q1 expectations, reporting record sales of $1.56B and non‑GAAP EPS of $5.80, and management raised FY‑2026 guidance to an EPS range of 23.85–24.15 on strong cash flow and margins.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 91.58% and analysts have pushed up targets (consensus ~$666.25), while insiders sold roughly 11,500 shares (~$7.2M) in the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teledyne Technologies.

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Mariner LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 305,337 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,791,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4,520.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $120,982,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,576,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,680,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $985,111,000 after buying an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Teledyne reported record first-quarter sales of $1,560.1M and non‑GAAP EPS of $5.80 (up ~17% YoY), beating analyst estimates and showing revenue growth across key businesses. Teledyne Technologies Reports First Quarter Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Company raised full‑year profit outlook — Management raised its FY‑2026 profit forecast (EPS range 23.850–24.150) and noted continued robust demand across digital imaging, instrumentation and aerospace & defense, supporting upward guidance and sentiment. Teledyne lifts annual profit forecast, beats quarterly estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and margins — Q1 cash from operations was $234M with free cash flow of $204M and record operating margin on the non‑GAAP basis, which supports buybacks/accretive investments and underpins valuation. Teledyne Technologies Reports First Quarter Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/tech pipeline — Teledyne e2v announced the Caiman™ low‑light imaging module, reinforcing the company’s imaging roadmap and potential incremental revenue from specialized sensors and modules. Teledyne e2v introduces the Caiman module
  • Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance roughly in‑line/slightly mixed — Q2 EPS was guided to $5.70–5.80 (consensus ~5.76), so while guidance is consistent with management’s raised FY view, the Q2 range is effectively in line with expectations and not a clear upside catalyst on its own. Teledyne's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '26 EPS View Raised

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $666.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $655.21 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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