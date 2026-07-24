Knott David M Jr Has $3.15 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 417.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Knott David M Jr's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Key Agios Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $52 price target on Agios, while lifting multiple long-term earnings estimates for 2027–2030. The firm also published a note saying AGIO appears positioned to beat upcoming earnings expectations , which can support investor sentiment ahead of the Q2 report.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and on Agios, while lifting multiple long-term earnings estimates for 2027–2030. The firm also published a note saying AGIO appears positioned to , which can support investor sentiment ahead of the Q2 report. Neutral Sentiment: The updated analyst forecast for FY2026 was slightly worse, with HC Wainwright trimming its EPS estimate, but the broader message remained constructive because the firm still expects profitability to improve over time.

The updated analyst forecast for was slightly worse, with HC Wainwright trimming its EPS estimate, but the broader message remained constructive because the firm still expects profitability to improve over time. Negative Sentiment: Recent news that Agios scrapped the tebapivat sickle cell disease program continues to weigh on the stock. The company ended development after phase II data showed target engagement but not enough clinical differentiation, raising concerns about pipeline execution.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.78.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

AGIO stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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