Knowles Corporation $KN Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 169.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 172,819 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Knowles worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,098 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 212.9% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $42.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.63%.The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $224,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 127,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,641,844.60. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 169,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.67.

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Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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