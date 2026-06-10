Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. $GETY

Koch Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,259,246 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,525,639 shares during the quarter. Getty Images makes up 21.4% of Koch Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koch Inc. owned about 27.72% of Getty Images worth $154,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 1,201.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,296 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 254,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 742,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,736 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Getty Images from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Getty Images from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, insider Michael Teaster sold 38,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 488,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,200.98. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Grant Farhall sold 42,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,777.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 288,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,788.20. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 429,663 shares of company stock valued at $335,518 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $312.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images NYSE: GETY is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

Further Reading

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