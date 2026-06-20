Koenig Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Koenig Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,592 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.6% of Koenig Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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