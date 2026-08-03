Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,955 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 143,749 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.02% of Kontoor Brands worth $39,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 250.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 107,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.87. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.76 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 60.17%. The company's revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, EVP Jennifer H. Broyles sold 4,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $324,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,946.22. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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