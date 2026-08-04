Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,085 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,185,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,019,204 shares of the company's stock worth $184,443,000 after acquiring an additional 413,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $24,653,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 134.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,630 shares of the company's stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Weiss Ratings raised Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Jennifer H. Broyles sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $324,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,261,946.22. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Further Reading

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